Officer Burton remains in critical condition: Richmond Police Chief

RICHMOND — Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition Thursday night, according to Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burton responded to assist other officers with a traffic stop near North 12th Street and C Street, according to Indiana State Police.

Burton, stopped a man riding a moped and used her K-9 partner, Brev, to conduct an open-air sniff. Brev alerted to the possible presence of narcotics.

While officers were talking with the suspect, Phillip M. Lee, 47, of Richmond, Lee pulled out a firearm, fired several rounds at officers and struck Burton. Other officers returned fire, hitting Lee and he ran.

Lee was later apprehended after a chase.

According to Britt, Burton suffered a gunshot wound to her head.

Surgery was performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness, according to Britt. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life.

