Officers at scene of shooting involving police near Georgetown and 56th on Indianapolis' northwest side

Posted at 6:32 AM, Oct 13, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Officers are at the scene of a shooting involving police that happened early Thursday on the city's northwest side.

Around 6:30 a.m., IMPD confirmed the nature of the police activity in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive, at an apartment complex near the intersection of West 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

The agency has not said whether anyone was hit or specified whether any officers discharged their weapons, but it says that no officers were injured.

Additional details haven't been released.

This is a developing story.

