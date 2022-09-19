'Oh my God, I shot and killed her': Suspect minutes after gunning down romantic partner

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting a woman to death last week on the city's south side was the victim's long-time romantic partner and may have done so because he thought she was having an affair, court documents reveal.

Minutes after the fatal shooting of Rhonda Fox, police arrested her partner of 28 years, Brian L. Fox upon his surrender at the scene, officials have said.

He was captured on officers' body cameras saying "God, why'd I do that" as police patted him down shortly before he was taken into custody, the affidavit alleges.

Officers found Rhonda Fox shot in the head inside a vehicle while they responded about 4:40 p.m. Sept. 15 to the 300 block of Teddy Lane. This is near the intersection of Troy and Madison avenues.

As police canvassed the area for witnesses, they saw Brian Fox sitting on the stoop of an apartment building and shaking his head. He then stood up and put his hands in front of him, "as if to be handcuffed," according to a probable cause affidavit.

During their investigation, police learned Brian Fox told someone he shot Rhonda Fox because she was "playing games" with him, but that he loved her and didn't mean to kill her.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, Brian Fox was on a stoop crying and said to someone "Oh my god, I shot and killed her," according to the affidavit.

Police were told Brian Fox had someone else drive him to the scene of the crime, where he had planned to shoot whoever he thought Rhonda Fox was having an affair with.

He's now charged with murder.

An autopsy found Rhonda Fox suffered three gunshot wounds to her head, all fired at close range. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Court records show Brian Fox is beind held without bond ahead of a jury Dec. 19 at Marion Superior Court.