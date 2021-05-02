One arrested in connection with attempted murder investigation in Lapel

ANDERSON — One person was arrested and deputies are looking for another suspect after serving search warrants Saturday in connection with an attempted murder investigation, the Madison County Sheriff said.

Three search warrants were served Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Fairview Street in Anderson, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said in an email. At least one of the properties serves as the clubhouse for a motorcycle club.

The search warrants were for evidence after a man was found with stab wounds in the early morning hours of April 1 at a tavern in Lapel, Mellinger confirmed.

Matthew Pope, 46, of Anderson, was arrested on warrants for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery, according to online court and jail records.

Deputies are still looking for the second suspect, Chris Smith, 34, of Anderson, Mellinger said. He is wanted on warrants for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

Mellinger said both Pope and Smith and believed to be associated with the motorcycle club.

Personnel from the Anderson Police Department and Indiana State Police assisted deputies with serving the search warrants.

