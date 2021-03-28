Man critically injured in shooting near Marion and Hancock county line

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive, just west of the Marion and Hancock county line, on the report of a person shot.

Officers found the man with at least one apparent gunshot wound when they arrived, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in an email. They are in critical condition.

Additional details have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

