One dead after early morning shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man died early Tuesday morning after a shooting on the northwest side.

Police responded to the area of Montcalm Street and West 18th Street around 5 a.m. for a shots fired call and around the same time, a call came in for a welfare check for a person down.

Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating and there is not believed to be an active threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.