One dead after shooting on Guilford Ave on near northside

Posted at 2:11 PM, Dec 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the near northside.

Police responded to a person shot at 2300 Guilford Ave and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story.

