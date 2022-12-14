One dead after shooting on Guilford Ave on near northside

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the near northside.
Police responded to a person shot at 2300 Guilford Ave and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
The victim was later pronounced deceased.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby