One dead, one injured after shooting on Meridian Hills Court in Indianapolis

WRTV Photo/Tony Grant
One person was killed and another person was injured after a shooting on Thursday, December 30, 2021, on the north side of Indianapolis. Detectives are still investigating the incident.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Dec 30, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were called around 5:40 p.m. to the 7300 block of Meridian Hills Court on the report of a person shot. This is near West 73rd Street and Spring Mill Road.

Officers arrived and found one person who was dead and another person who was injured, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email. The condition of the person who was injured is unknown at this time.

Additional details haven't been confirmed at this time.

