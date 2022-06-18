Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

One dies after overnight shooting in Indianapolis

n rural fatal shooting
WRTV Photo
IMPD was on the scene hours after a deadly shooting on June 18, 2022.
n rural fatal shooting
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 09:05:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person died after a shooting Saturday morning on the northeast side.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of N Rural Street around 1 a.m. and found the victim. That is near the intersection of N Keystone Avenue and East 62nd Street.

They were initially reported to be in critical condition but later died, according to Lt. Shane Foley.

IMPD is expected to release more information on the shooting later Saturday.

This story will be updated.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!