One dies after overnight shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person died after a shooting Saturday morning on the northeast side.

Officers responded to the 6100 block of N Rural Street around 1 a.m. and found the victim. That is near the intersection of N Keystone Avenue and East 62nd Street.

They were initially reported to be in critical condition but later died, according to Lt. Shane Foley.

IMPD is expected to release more information on the shooting later Saturday.

This story will be updated.