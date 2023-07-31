'Our community was shaken to the core': Muncie begins healing process after weekend mass shooting

MUNCIE — An emotional mayor and Muncie law enforcement officials provided an update Monday morning on this weekend's mass shooting that left one person dead, and 18 additional wounded — 17 from gunshots and one from being hit by a car during the fracas.

Information provided at a Monday morning press conference stated eight victims remain in the hospital, five of those locally, and three at an Indianapolis hospital. One of the four victims transported to Indianapolis has since been released.

Officials identified the victim killed early Sunday morning as 30-year old Joseph Bonner. Police also noted that at least two of the victims are juveniles.

According to a Muncie Police Department press release, the shooting happened around 1:14 a.m. on Sunday in the area of South Hackley and Willard Street during a large party at a local business.

Officials stated at the press conference there was an attempt to shut the party down prior to the shooting without success.

The business has applied for a permit to hold the party at this location, but police indicated that the party far exceed the 75-person limit that the permit allows, as police indicated there were hundreds of individuals at the party.

The business owner, who was in attendance at the party, also violated the time frame in which the permit allows, which was from 6 p.m. - midnight.

As of this morning, police state that no one is arrested or in custody at this time, but do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Muncie police stated that 8-10 agencies responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.

The Muncie Homecoming Festival committee sent out a statement on the incident:

“The Muncie Homecoming Festival committee, organizers and volunteers are saddened to hear of the senseless tragedy that occurred in our great city just shortly after 1 AM on Sunday July 30, 2023 at Hackley and Willard streets.

The loss of life and multiple injuries occurred at a local block party that was not a part of the official MHF weeklong celebration events and programming, but has certainly left us all bereft as our community mourns together.

We are praying for the families of the young man who passed away as well as the families who have relatives who were injured and remain hospitalized.

This tragedy will not stop the hard work and dedication of those who endeavor to make Muncie a peaceful and loving community. Acts of violence will not be tolerated here and we are united and moving forward in a positive manner even in grief."

Muncie Police do not believe this incident was related to any of the Homecoming festivities at this time.

Though he did not speak at the press conference this morning, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman provided the following statement on social media:

“It is too early in the investigation for me to say much. I can say that I have been in contact with the Muncie Chief of Police and I continue to get updates on the investigation. There are far too many guns on the street and I certainly question the wisdom of someone having a huge outdoor party with several hundred people, including juveniles, carrying on into the early morning hours. Let’s take a dose of reality. This is not the Vegas strip or Times Square. This is a residential neighborhood.

Any person arrested or charged is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

This continues to be a developing story and WRTV will provide updates as they become available.