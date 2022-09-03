Overnight shootings leave two dead, three injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Five shootings from Friday night into Saturday left two people dead and injured three others, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Public information officer Samone Burris notified the media of the two separate deadly shootings within minutes of each other around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The first deadly shooting was on the north side at W. 26th St./ Dr. MLK Jr. St.

The second took place on the southeast side at Southeastern Ave./ S. Hunter Rd. The victim's identities have not been released.

Another person was shot and injured early Saturday in the 8400 block of Southeastern Ave. No condition was available for the victim.

On Friday night, officers responded to the 1800 block of Howard Street and the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on reports of people shot.

Police say the victim shot on Howard Street is stable while the person from Fieldcrest Lane is in critical condition.

No information on what led up to any of the shootings or possible suspects has been released.