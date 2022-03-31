Parents of homicide victim ask for public’s help in path to justice

INDIANAPOLIS — Derrick Williams, Jr. was a son, a father and a boyfriend.

Now, his family is left with many questions after his death.

Police say Derrick Williams, Jr. was found with a gunshot wound near North Mitthoefer Road and Chris Drive on Oct 9th. The details surrounding what happened are vague.

His parents say was on his way to hang out with friends and never made it to his destination.

"We believe he was probably just at the wrong place and the wrong time," said Derrick Williams, Sr., father of Derrick Williams Jr. “We don't know, and we want to find out. Whatever the truth is, we want to find out the truth to get closure and give lil' Derrick some justice."

The Williams family moved to Indianapolis in 2015 when Derrick Williams, Sr. first retired from the Army. In 2017, their son joined them and eventually opened his own furniture store.

Sharron Williams, Derrick Williams, Jr.'s mother, is still an active member of the Army. She says continuing to serve has been difficult since her son’s death.

"I've been in the building maybe twice since I lost my son. It's so hard,” said Sharron Williams. “We are a family that serves but I don't feel like I have any fight left in me because we need answers."

Both of Derrick Williams, Jr.'s parents say it has been difficult to get answers about what happened. They say their son's car was stolen and later located, but they couldn’t find out if anything inside was stolen.

IMPD has not provided any additional details on the case.

The Williams say they want justice, and for their son to be remembered for his heart and good-willed nature.

"A guy who just loved everybody" is how Derrick Williams, Sr. remembers his son. "He had great hugs, the greatest, best smile and would give the shirt off his back to help anybody.

Police have asked anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.