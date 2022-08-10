Pedestrian killed in West Lafayette hit-and-run crash, police say

WEST LAFAYETTE — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday on the north side of West Lafayette, police say.

Officers found the victim while responding about 8:46 p.m. to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road, according to a news release from the West Lafayette Police Department.

That address is close to the intersection of Kalberer Road and Kent Avenue.

The driver took off before officers arrived.

Police say they're looking for a beige or gold four-door Sedan, possibly a Buick Lucerne manufactured between 2006-2011. It should have damage to its passenger's side headlight assembly, according to the release.

Authorities haven't disclosed the victim's identity, pending notification of their next of kin.

The department asked anyone with more information to contact officers at 765 775-5200. Tips can also be submitted by calling the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or online.