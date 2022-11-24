Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Person "believed to be a teenager" shot and killed overnight

34th and leland shooting.jpg
WRTV/Jason Strong
One person was killed near 34th and Leland on Nov. 24, 2022.
34th and leland shooting.jpg
Posted at 10:43 AM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-24 10:43:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person has died after a shooting overnight.

Sgt. Genae Cook tells WRTV they believe the victim is a teenager.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of N. Leland around 6 a.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook says they believe the shooting happened earlier in the night before they were called. They're asking anyone in the area to contact them and review security or doorbell cameras.

You can call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE