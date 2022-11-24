Person "believed to be a teenager" shot and killed overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one person has died after a shooting overnight.

Sgt. Genae Cook tells WRTV they believe the victim is a teenager.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of N. Leland around 6 a.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cook says they believe the shooting happened earlier in the night before they were called. They're asking anyone in the area to contact them and review security or doorbell cameras.

You can call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.