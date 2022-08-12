Watch Now
Person critically injured in shooting at Lawrence Walmart, police say

Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 10:17:22-04

LAWRENCE — A person was critically injured in a shooting early Friday at the Walmart on Pendleton Pike, police say.

Officers were dispatched about 9:45 a.m. to the store, 10735 Pendleton Pike, for a report of a person shot, said Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff said the victim, a male, was shot in the neck in the store's parking lot and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic incident and was "not a random act," Woodruff said.

The suspected shooter, a female, is in police custody.

It's not yet clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the store.

This is a developing story.

