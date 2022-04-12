Person found shot, critically injured on Mass Ave. near Bottleworks District

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after they were found shot Tuesday afternoon on Massachusetts Avenue across from the Bottleworks District.

Officers responded before 3:57 p.m. to the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue, where they found the victim, said IMPD Officer William Young.

Young said the victim was awake and breathing when officers arrived and later said they were critically injured.

That person has been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Young said it's believed the person may have been shot at another location.

Police have not released additional information.

This is a developing story.