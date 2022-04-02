Person dead after being shot, crashing on I-65 while driving self to hospital: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a person died after they were shot at a plaza on the city's northwest side and crashed on Interstate 65 while transporting themselves to a local hospital.

Officers first responded shortly before 3:20 a.m. to the 6900 block of Eagle Highlands Way for a report of a person shot, but later found the person crashed on I-65 between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and 38th Street, according to IMPD Officer William Young.

Police did not find a victim when they first arrived at the plaza and were told by dispatch that they were taking themselves to a local hospital for her injury. Later, Indiana State Police told IMPD that person had crashed on

The victim was found in critical condition and transported to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not disclosed the full details of the crash.

The victim's identity has not been released.