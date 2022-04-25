Person dies following south side shooting Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died following a Monday afternoon shooting on the south side.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:45 p.m. in the 8800 block of St. Peter street. This is near Madison Avenue and County Line Road.

Upon arrival, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound(s). The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before 6 p.m., IMPD shared the victim had died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and no further information has been released.