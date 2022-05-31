Man found shot to death on patio at apartment complex on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex this Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 7000 block of Mariner Way at 11:15 a.m., where they discovered the man with a gunshot wound on the patio of the residence, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

The man's mother called 911 to report the incident, Foley said.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.