Person fatally shot during domestic disturbance in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND — A person was shot to death during a suspected domestic disturbance early Tuesday in Cumberland, police say.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way, near the intersection of 10th Street and North German Church Road.
The victim, whose name authorities have not released, was a male, police say.
Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Crooke-Woodland told WRTV that a person of interest was detained and released, pending a review by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.
Police have not provided additional information.
This is a developing story.
