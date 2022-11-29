Watch Now
Person fatally shot during domestic disturbance in Cumberland

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Posted at 6:38 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 06:38:48-05

CUMBERLAND — A person was shot to death during a suspected domestic disturbance early Tuesday in Cumberland, police say.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way, near the intersection of 10th Street and North German Church Road.

The victim, whose name authorities have not released, was a male, police say.

Cumberland Police Chief Suzanne Crooke-Woodland told WRTV that a person of interest was detained and released, pending a review by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Police have not provided additional information.

This is a developing story.

