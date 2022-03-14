Person found shot and killed in front of home on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found shot and killed early Monday morning outside a house hours after reports of shots fired in Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the person, a male, with at least one apparent gunshot wound around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Eisenhower Drive, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a press release. This is near West 38th Street and Moller Road.

Just before midnight on Sunday, there were reports of shots fired in the area, according to IMPD.

The person's identity hasn't been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Detective Ronald Sayles and homicide detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or email Sayles at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.