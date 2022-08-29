Person in critical condition after shooting in north side: police say

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition late Sunday night after suffering from a gunshot wound on the city's north side.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 7100 block of Michigan Road. This is off of Westlane Road.
Officers arrived and located the victim with a gunshot wound injury.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
