Person in critical condition after shooting in north side: police say

Posted at 11:59 PM, Aug 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition late Sunday night after suffering from a gunshot wound on the city's north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on the 7100 block of Michigan Road. This is off of Westlane Road.

Officers arrived and located the victim with a gunshot wound injury.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

