Person killed in shooting on Indianapolis' west side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot to death late Wednesday on the city's west side, police say.

Officers found the male victim while responding about 10 p.m. to the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, near the intersection of South High School Road and Jackson Street, for a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said about 10 p.m. that the victim's condition wasn't available. An hour later, he said the person had died.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police later said.

Police haven't released additional details, including the victim's age and the circumstances of the shooting.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Christopher Higgins at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Higgins@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.