Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Person killed in shooting Wednesday on South Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo/Jonathon Christians
IMPD investigates after a person was shot and killed in the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
emerson shooting.jpg
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 07:33:34-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around 6:45 a.m. in the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue.

The person was initially reported in critical condition, but they later died, according to IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!