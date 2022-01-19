Person killed in shooting Wednesday on South Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around 6:45 a.m. in the 500 block of South Emerson Avenue.

The person was initially reported in critical condition, but they later died, according to IMPD Officer Genae Cook.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

This story will be updated.