Person shot dead at east side Indianapolis home; suspect in custody, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot to death in a homicide early Wednesday at a home on the city's east side, and the person believed to be responsible is in police custody, an official said.

The victim was a male, but it's not yet clear whether he was an adult or juvenile, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

Officers found him wounded outside a home while they responded about 4:20 a.m. to the 11900 block of Tapp Drive, just outside Cumberland, for a person shot. This is near the intersection of Tapp and Winding Hart drives.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. Around that time, another person was taken into custody, Foley said.

"That individual is believed to be the person responsible for the shooting and that individual is cooperating with police at this time," Foley said in an email. "There is a good amount of evidence to collect. Detectives, officers, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency will be on scene for several hours."

Police haven't released additional information.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to call Detective Andrew McKalips at 317-327-3475 or Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.

This is a developing story.