Person shot, killed after shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side

Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after they were shot Thursday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue just before noon and located the victim. The shooting happened in a residential area near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

No information about the victim has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

