Man shot, killed on Indy's near east side in city's third homicide Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on the city's near east side Tuesday in what marks Indianapolis' third homicide of the day, according to police.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of Fletcher Avenue. When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

The fatal shooting follows two other deadly incidents on Tuesday, including a man found shot and killed on South Gale Street early Tuesday morning and another person shot and killed on North Oxford Street on the northeast side.

Police said all three shootings happened within 12 hours.

One person was detained in connection with the Fletcher Avenue shooting; however, police do not know their involvement. The victim's identity has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story as investigators work to gather more information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

