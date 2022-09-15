Person found shot to death in suspected homicide on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead shot to death early Thursday on the city's east side.

Officers found the person unresponsive while they responded about 6:10 a.m. to the 7300 block of Taos Trail for a welfare check, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is in a subdivision near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Shadeland Avenue.

The person was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't specified their age or sex.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not yet disclosed their identity.

Initially, police said the individual might have been shot but didn't confirm that detail.

At about 10:30 a.m., IMPD Officer Samone Burris said investigators had confirmed that the person was shot. Their death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with more information may contact IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.