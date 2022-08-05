Person wanted out of Kentucky crashes with civilian after leading cops on chase, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS — A person wanted on warrants out of Kentucky led police on a chase before crashing with another vehicle at an intersection on the city's south side, officials say.

Police could be seen South East Street and East Sumner Avenue, where the suspect crashed.

The chase started before 8 a.m. after officers found the suspect while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a different locatoin. An officer tried to pull him over but he fled, prompting the pursuit.

The suspect then led officers south, where he eventually crashed at the intersection.

A person inside the vehicle he struck suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Police say the suspect may have been wanted for a suspected robbery in Kentucky.

This is a developing story.