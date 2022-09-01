Plainfield man arrested for punching pastor, assaulting Danville officer and K9

DANVILLE — A Plainfield man has been arrested after allegedly punching a pastor in the face and assaulted an officer and K9 in Danville.

The overnight disturbance began with a 911 hang-up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday and ended with a 31-year-old Plainfield man faces eight charges including battery on a police officer, resisting law enforcement, battery, public intoxication, criminal mischief, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and battery on a law enforcement K9.

During the initial 911 call, the dispatcher reportedly heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.

Upon the arrival of Danville officers at the address of the call, they spoke with an individual who advised that an ex-boyfriend had shown up at her home and appeared to be “on drugs” and “acting crazy”.

During a search of the area, as the man had fled the scene prior, K9 Sergeant Jeff Slayback approached the area of the Mary Queen of Peace Church, where he heard someone screaming and saw an elderly man laying on the ground.

Slayback noticed the male fitting the description of the suspect, screaming and walking south behind the church. As K9 Sgt. Slayback approached him in his patrol vehicle and began to exit his seat, the suspect rushed towards his vehicle and pushed the door back at him, nearly pinning him between the door and his vehicle. The suspect then pushed K9 Sgt. Slayback in the chest as Sgt. Slayback deployed K9 Jack from the rear of his vehicle.

As K9 Jack and K9 Sgt. Slayback attempted to gain control of the suspect, the male placed his hands under K9 Jacks collar and attempted to gouge at his eyes. While the male continued to resist and actively fight, Danville Officer Kennedy Wilson and Officer Travis Wilson arrived on scene and the three were able to detain the male in restraints.

Medical staff with the Danville Fire Department were called to the scene to assess the suspect, and after checking on the elderly male who had been seen on the ground, officers found that he was the pastor for the Mary Queen of Peace Church, and he told them that he had been punched in the face and injured by the suspect after he caught him tearing down flags and a wreath from the church.

The suspect was transported to Hendricks Regional Health in police custody for evaluation and is facing a long list of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.