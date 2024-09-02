Plainfield neighbors concerned after police chase leads to double fatality

PLAINFIELD — Some Plainfield residents still have concerns after a Friday evening police chase led to the death of two motorists.

Plainfield Police Department officers responded to a Long John Silvers in the 2300 block of East Main Street just before 6 p.m. on reports of a person down.

Upon arrival, an officer located multiple suspects, and an altercation broke out between the two parties.

The suspects eventually fled the scene in a white Kia, and the officer began pursuing the vehicle with his police lights on, according to PPD.

During the chase, the Kia drove through the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Smith Road. Once the suspects had passed, a gray Ford pulled out into the intersection, and the pursuing officer struck the vehicle.

The Ford had two occupants, Barbara and Bennie Williams, who both died from their injuries.

The officer was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Plainfield Police Department

Plainfield resident Dave Elliott works steps away from where the accident occurred.

“As soon as he went by the shop, I heard a kaboom,” Elliott said. “Ran outside, and saw the carnage.”

Elliott was confused as to why the chase was warranted.

“If a gun wasn't drawn, shots wasn't fired, why are we chasing a car through Plainfield at 5:30 in the afternoon, during rush hour traffic,” Elliott said. “Get a plate number, catch them another time. I just don't see the necessity of loss of life over something silly, over an altercation or a fight.”

WRTV Tire marks outside the Plainfield Long John Silvers

According to the Plainfield Police Department Policy Manual, officers must follow a procedure when electing to begin or continue a pursuit.

The manual states:

Officers shall drive with due regard for the safety of all persons and property. However, officers may, when in pursuit of a suspect and provided there is no unreasonable risk to persons and property (I.C. § 9-21-1-8): (a) Proceed past a red or stop signal or stop sign but only after slowing down as may be necessary for safe operation. (b) Exceed the speed limit. (c) Disregard regulations governing direction of movement or turning in specified directions. (d) Park or stand in the roadway.

The manual also says an officer must weigh the risk of public safety.

Per protocol, the officer involved crash is being investigated by Avon police.

WRTV Traffic flowing alongside US 40 in Plainfield

WRTV reached out to the Avon Police department for an update regarding the investigation but did not receive a response.

Elliott hopes officers work to ensure this type of accident doesn’t occur again.

“Let's think about why we're chasing, what time of day we're chasing,” Elliott said. “I did not see the necessity to chase them at that time.”

