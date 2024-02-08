Police arrest woman wanted for vandalizing 50 cars at downtown Indy garage

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say the woman who they believe is responsible for vandalizing more than 50 vehicles inside a downtown Indy parking has been arrested.

ISP says a 34-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly spray painted around 50 cars.

According to court records, the woman, who WRTV will not name until formal charges are filed, was arrested near the location of the vandalism and wearing the same clothes as she was pictured in through surveillance footage.

The woman was also being investigated for a robbery and battery near the IUPUI campus.

She is preliminarily charged with robbery, battery with moderate injury and vandalism over $50,000.