Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Police arrest woman wanted for vandalizing 50 cars at downtown Indy garage

Vandal 1.jpg
WRTV
Vandal 1.jpg
Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:16:15-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say the woman who they believe is responsible for vandalizing more than 50 vehicles inside a downtown Indy parking has been arrested.

ISP says a 34-year-old woman is in custody after she allegedly spray painted around 50 cars.

According to court records, the woman, who WRTV will not name until formal charges are filed, was arrested near the location of the vandalism and wearing the same clothes as she was pictured in through surveillance footage.

The woman was also being investigated for a robbery and battery near the IUPUI campus.

She is preliminarily charged with robbery, battery with moderate injury and vandalism over $50,000.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!