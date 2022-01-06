Police believe man who died at Eskenazi was shot after Broad Ripple fight

INDIANAPOLIS — The shooting death of a man Thursday morning might have been related to a fight at a Broad Ripple hookah lounge, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Eskenazi Hospital around 2 a.m. on a report of a walk-in person shot, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

The man was in critical condition, but he died shortly after arrival. His identity has not been publicly released.

Burris said investigators believe the shooting was possibly related to a fight that occurred around 1 a.m. at the Lava Lounge in the 6300 block of Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple.

A specific shooting location is not yet known.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call IMPD Det. Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-8477.