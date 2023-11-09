Police closing in on multi-state ring of catalytic converter thieves

KNIGHTSTOWN — Police say they are closing in on busting a multi-state ring of catalytic converter thieves.

The Knightstown Police Department says it is investigating a couple they say has been stealing these car parts for nearly 10 years.

"I do think it's a catalytic converter ring and I think that's what they do and that's all they do," Knightstown Police Chief Frank Beatrice said. "Not sure why they don't want to just go out and get a job just like the rest of us... and eventually they're gonna go to jail for it."

Police say the ring is linked to thefts in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

A catalytic converter is an anti-pollution device installed in the underside of every car. They contain several valuable metals and are typically sold at junk yards.

Knightstown resident Margie Emerson said the thieves struck her vehicle on Halloween night.

"I took it to the repair shop and they told me that my convertor had been cut clean underneath," Emerson said.

The repair bill was a couple hundred dollars, she said.

Police have identified the suspects and said at least one of the thefts was captured on video. Beatrice said detectives have presented evidence to the Henry County prosecutor's office. Prosecutors will decide on whether to file criminal charges.