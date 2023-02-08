Police find person dead while responding to shots fired call on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after they found a man dead while responding to a call for shots fired on the city's northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2900 block of N. Chester Avenue just around 12:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. Arriving officers located a person that appeared to have been shot dead at the scene.

According to Sgt. Genae Cook, officers made forcible entry into the home from which the call came from due to locked doors. While outside, the officers could see the person with gunshot wounds.

Cook explained the shots were fired into the home and, while information is preliminary right now and can change, it appears the incident occurred between people that knew each other.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.