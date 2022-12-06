Watch Now
IMPD seizes 130 kilograms of cocaine from semi traveling through Hendricks County

Out-of-state driver placed under arrest during encounter
Provided/IMPD
Posted at 7:44 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 07:52:08-05

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Indianapolis metro police seized approximately 130 kilograms of cocaine being transported in a semi-truck passing through central Indiana last month, officials say.

The drugs, which had an estimated value of $13 million, were taken from the vehicle after police stopped its driver on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, a 50-year-old Texas man, was arrested and booked into Hendricks County Jail during the encounter.

It all started on Nov. 30 after detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that would pass through Marion County. Police later found the driver on I-70 and conducted a traffic stop.

During their investigation, a K-9 conducted a sniff and made a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Officers then executed a search warrant on the vehicle and found the drugs.

“This investigation indicates the great work of our Interdiction Detectives and the partnerships they have formed with other agencies to locate and remove illegal narcotics off the streets. IMPD continues to dedicate resources to combat crime with technology and the support of our community.” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a written statement.

