Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Police working critical incident on Indy's northeast side

Public asked to avoid area for several hours
Police officers are gathered around a swat truck near 34th and Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis.
Eldon Wheeler / WRTV<br/>
Indianapolis Metro Police are working a critical incident on Arlington Avenue near 34th Street
Police officers are gathered around a swat truck near 34th and Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis.
Posted at 4:16 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 04:16:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are on the scene of what’s being called a “critical incident.”

Officers were called to an investigation near East 34th Street and Arlington Avenue around midnight Thursday.

A man in a large building fired shots toward officers. The man then barricaded himself inside police said.

Police say the man, believed to be a suspect, is barricaded is contained in a specific area.

There is not a threat to the public, according to IMPD Public Information Officer William Young

Authorities say the public should avoid the Arlington Avenue between 33rd Street and 38th Street.

This also includes the intersection of 34th and Massachusetts Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE