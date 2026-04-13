Prosecutor rules IMPD justified in shooting wanted man outside Franklin warehouse

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WRTV) — The Johnson County prosecutor will not file criminal charges in connection with a fatal November police shooting in a Franklin warehouse parking lot.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner initially ruled the officers’ actions as justified on March 18.

The fatal shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2025, at the Ryder warehouse parking lot in Franklin, just off Interstate 65 and State Road 44, near the Mitsubishi plant.

Robert Bido, 38, of Indianapolis, had been tracked by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers. He was wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation from days earlier.

He wasfaced several charges, including domestic battery in the presence of a child, criminal confinement, strangulation, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

After locating Bido in the Ryder parking lot, IMPD SWAT officers surrounded him in a semi-truck parked outside the warehouse.

Investigators say SWAT tried to take Bido into custody using “nonlethal methods,” like CS gas and by firing bean bag rounds but he repeatedly refused any commands.

While surrounded, police say Bido called someone and was heard speaking on the phone, saying, “They have me on a homicide.”

When the person offered to help him get an attorney, Bido allegedly responded, “You sure? I think I want to go out like a G.”

Bido later retrieved a shotgun and attempted to exit the semi. In response, officers fired additional less-lethal rounds at the front windshield to gain compliance, but failed.

Bido then tried to exit through the passenger door while pointing the shotgun out the window.

As a result, three IMPD SWAT officers fired their weapons into the semi.

Twenty-five rounds were fired in total. Bido was struck at least once; no IMPD officers were hurt.

Medics rushed Bido to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Prosecutor Hamner says after reviewing evidence from the Indiana State Police, his office determined the officers were legally justified in shooting at Bido.

“It is abundantly clear that the officers involved acted lawfully and made every reasonable effort to prevent this tragic outcome,” Hamner said. “Over a prolonged period, officers utilized all available non-lethal options in an attempt to take Mr. Bido into custody safely. We are grateful that no other individuals were harmed as a result of Mr. Bido’s actions that day.”

