Prosecutors charge UPS driver caught on video nearly hitting kids getting off school bus

MCCORDSVILLE — The UPS driver seen nearly hitting kids while they were getting off the school bus last week in Hancock County has been charged.

On Thursday morning, prosecutors charged William Bullock, of Avon, with passing school bus when arm signal is extended, according to online court records.

On Sept. 9, Kelley Beal said she panicked as she watched a UPS driver come within inches of hitting three of her children getting off the school bus.

"I saw what was going to happen and I just did everything that I possibly could to stop it," Beal said. "I, you know, I ran as fast as I could, I screamed as loud as I can so hardly have a voice this morning. So, I don't know how I could have yelled any louder."

UPS truck passes school bus

WRTV reached out to UPS Thursday morning for a response after a charge was filed. A spokesperson said they would have a response by 5 p.m. Thursday.

She said thankfully her oldest pulled his siblings back out of the way and the driver stopped just in time.

“I don't think that he really ever heard me. I think what stopped him was just seeing the kids there on the bus,” Beal said.

Beal is trying to stay positive knowing things could be a lot different.

“I don't know how I would be today if, you know, I lost one, two, three of my four children,” Beal said.

Her message to the driver of the UPS driver: “I just hope that he realizes what could have been and that he, and everyone else, you know, that is driving, or drives, or living or is driving on the road knows to you know, we need to wake up pay attention."

MORE | Check your child's school bus inspection status

Beal said she’s thankful for the video in hopes anyone who sees it will pay better attention on the road.

“I don't know how much closer you can get to a very serious tragedy," she said. "We don't normally see something like this caught on video. So you know, use it, take it, open your eyes, pay attention, know where you're going isn’t you know worth any life including your own.”