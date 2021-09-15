CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus

MCCORDSVILLE — A close call caught on camera three kids were inches from being hit by a UPS truck going around a stopped school bus.

A big yellow bus isn’t hard to see, but it seems every school year some drivers have to re-remember the rules of the road.

So far this year we’ve seen two children die at bus stops and just last week a very close call in Hancock County, a UPS driver inches from making a deadly mistake.

“Fortunately, unfortunately having this video, hearing myself scream to stop will be played in my head forever,” Kelley Beal said.

Beal panicked as she watched a UPS driver come within inches of hitting three of her children getting off the school bus on Thursday.

UPS truck passes school bus

She said she saw the driver of the truck coming quickly behind the bus.

“I saw what was going to happen and I just did everything that I possibly could to stop it," Beal said. "I, you know, I ran as fast as I could, I screamed as loud as I can so hardly have a voice this morning. So I don't know I could have said I could have yelled any louder."

She said thankfully her oldest pulled his siblings back out of the way and the driver stopped just in time.

“I don't think that he really ever heard me I think what stopped him was just seeing the kids there on the bus,” Beal said.

Beal is trying to stay positive knowing things could be a lot different.

“I don't know how I would be today if you know I lost one, two, three of my four children,” Beal said.

Her message to the driver of the UPS driver: “I just hope that he realizes what could have been and that he, and everyone else, you know, that is driving, or drives, or living or is driving on the road knows to you know, we need to wake up pay attention."

In a statement to WRTV, UPS said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.

“Safety is UPS’s number one priority," the statement read. "We are aware of the incident, and we are investigating the situation and will take the appropriate action. Our drivers are trained to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to be among the safest drivers on the road.”

Beal said she’s thankful for the video in hopes anyone who sees it will pay better attention on the road.

“I don't know how much closer you can get to a very serious tragedy," she said. "We don't normally see something like this caught on video. So you know, use it, take it, open your eyes, pay attention, know where you're going isn’t you know worth any life including your own.”

According to Indiana State Police, when the school bus arm is out you need to stop at the back of the bus.

INDOT/Graphic Provided

The McCordsville Police Department said they are still investigating the incident after obtaining video footage from the school bus.

Thankfully these children are ok, their mom is still shaken up and walking her kids to and from the bus door every day.

According to data from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, police agencies in the state have already issued more citations and warnings for bus stop-arm violations so far this year compared to 2020.

Provided by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute

Agencies across the state are currently participating in the S.A.V.E., or Stop Arm Violation Enforcement program. Some of the citations and warnings issued during the blitz are included in the data above.

More than 200 law enforcement agencies are participating in the campaign and are working with bus drivers and school transportation officials to determine where patrols are needed the most.

