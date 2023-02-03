Purdue professor arrested after multiple reports of "suspicious male" approaching women

LAFAYETTE — A Purdue University professor was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by Lafayette Police.

Police say in December, investigators looked into multiple reported incidents involving a "suspicious male" approaching women.

On Feb. 1, the man was arrested and preliminarily charged with making an unlawful proposition, possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.

WRTV is not naming him because he has not been formally charged.

We have reached out to Purdue University for comment and to find out the professor's employment status and are waiting to hear back.