Richard Allen transferred to Oklahoma prison facility

INDIANAPOLIS — Richard Allen, the man convicted in the Delphi murders, has been moved to prison in Oklahoma.

The Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, a maximum-security facility, list Allen as an inmate as of July 17.

Allen is currently serving a 130-year sentence for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, which occurred in February 2017 near the Monon High Bridge.

Additionally, Allen’s legal team has filed an appeal regarding his conviction earlier this year.

