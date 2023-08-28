Second arrest made in deadly July mass shooting at Muncie party

MUNCIE — A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly mass shooting in Muncie last month.

The Muncie Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man on Monday on charges of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Serious Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm. WRTV will not name the suspect at this time because he has not been formally charged.

Monday's arrest is the second from the July 31 shooting that left one person dead and 17 others injured.

Police arrested John Vance, 34, earlier this month. He was formally charged with several felonies on August 4.

Police say a group was gathered for a party in the area of South Hackley and Willard Street when there was an exchange of gunfire. It is unclear how many people were involved in the exchange.

Joseph Bonner was killed in the gunfire the exchange of gunfire.

Provided by family Pictured is 30-year-old Joseph Elliot Bonner.

According to a preliminary court document, Bonner and Vance were involved in an altercation leading up to the shooting.

At this time no one has been charged in connection with Bonner's death.

Muncie police say the investigation into the mass shooting is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.