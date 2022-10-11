Second defendant in 2020 killing of Brownsburg teen sentenced to more than 90 years

DANVILLE — A judge has sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 90 years in prison after he was convicted of murder and other charges stemming from the 2020 murder of a Brownsburg teenager in Hendricks County.

Kamarion Moody is one of four defendants in the case stemming from the murder of Freddie Hegwood, 17. He was ordered to serve a total of 96 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, online court records show.

That's 60 years for a count of murder, which he'll serve consecutively with a 35-year sentence for attempted murder. He was also sentenced to one year each for two counts of criminal recklessness — but those sentences will run concurrently.

Prosecutors allege that Moody and three other people, all from Indianapolis, were involved in Hegwood's murder, who was found shot while sitting in a Jeep in a subdivision in the 10200 block of Haag Road on Dec. 15, 2020.

In January, Antonio Lane was sentenced to 130 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness — the same charges Moody was convicted of.

Detectives from the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office discovered through their investigation Lane and the three others charged were in a gang rivalry with Hegwood and a surviving victim, according to the prosecutor's office.

Tyreontay Jackson was also found guilty of the same charges in August and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Hendricks Circuit Court.

Jeremy Perez is scheduled to appear for a jury trial Dec. 13.

WRTV Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.