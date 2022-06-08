Second mistrial declared for man accused of killing pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time, a mistrial has been declared in the case against a man accused of murdering a pastor's pregnant wife in 2015.

Marion Superior Judge Grant Hawkins declared the mistrial for Larry Jo Taylor, 25, who allegedly killed Amanda Blackburn during a home-invasion robbery in November of that year.

In December, Hawkins declared a mistrial during jury selection after some of the jurors told the judge they had information about the case and victim "that could have tainted their decision."

Taylor was charged with murder, burglary, theft, robbery, criminal confinement and other crimes in the Nov. 10, 2015, shooting that killed Blackburn, 28, who was 12-weeks pregnant at the time.

Taylor is one of three men charged in connection with Blackburn's death.