Semi driver ICE says was in country illegally charged with reckless homicide in deadly Avon crash

AVON — A man ICE says was in the country illegally is charged with reckless homicide after allegedly running a red light and killing a Carmel man.

Sukhdeep Singh, 24, is charged with Reckless Homicide and Reckless Driving in the Feb. 18 crash at U.S. 36 and C.R. 525 E. in Avon.

Terry Schultz, 64, of Carmel was killed just outside his workplace, Electric Plus.

Provided Terry Schultz

According to a probable cause affidavit, Singh was hauling a load of bird seed eastbound on U.S. 36 just after noon when the light turned yellow. Instead of braking, he punched the gas and ran the red light, slamming into the driver's side of Schultz's Chevrolet Colorado. Schultz had a green light.

Singh told investigators he tried to brake but the truck was too heavy. Engine data contradicted that. He also told investigators he had only been driving a truck for one to two months after completing a 5-6 week CDL school in New Palestine in 2025.

According to the affidavit, a post-crash inspection found 6 out-of-service safety violations, none of which were caused by the crash. A total of 36 driver and equipment violations were found, including:



Audible air leak loud enough to hear from inside the cab

Four of ten brakes out of adjustment

Failed air loss rate test

Fuel leaking from the engine

Two wheel seal leaks

At the scene, Indiana State Police contacted ICE after learning Singh held a non-domiciled CDL — a license issued to non-permanent residents. ICE issued a warrant for Singh. He was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail.

His case comes weeks after four people were killed in a Jay County crash also involving a driver ICE says was in the country illegally.

Indiana lawmakers are now pushing to tighten CDL laws.

Rep. Jim Pressel, (R) filed an amendment to House Bill 1200. It would require CDL tests be given in English only, make it a Level 6 felony to use a fake CDL, and fine companies $50,000 for employing unlicensed drivers. Gov. Mike Braun announced the state has begun revoking hundreds of illegally-issued licenses.

"Indiana will revoke the CDLs of drivers who are illegal immigrants and penalize companies who employ them," Braun said.

Singh is charged with Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 felony, and Reckless Driving, a Class C misdemeanor.