Governor, lawmakers announce crackdown on foreign-born truck drivers

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana’s Governor and lawmakers announced this week they are cracking down on semi-truck drivers who are not in this country legally.

An amendment to House Bill 1200 would require the BMV to give CDL tests in English only.

It would also make it a level 6 felony to pass off a fake CDL and fine the company $50,000.

Terry Schultz, known for being a “beloved family man,” died in a Hendricks County crash on February 18.

According to the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says a semi-truck driver ran a red light.

The semi-truck driver involved in the crash is a 24-year old “criminal illegal alien from India,” ICE said in an email to WRTV.

WRTV is not naming the driver because he has not been formally charged by a prosecutor.

On February 3, four people died in Jay County, Indiana.

According to ICE, a semi-truck driver from Pennsylvania caused the crash. He was in the U.S. illegally, according to the federal government.

“I think you should be held to a higher standard as a commercial driver,” said Rep. Jim Pressel, (R) Rolling Prairie.

Rep. Pressel filed an amendment to HB 1200.

“This amendment ensures everyone receiving a license to drive commercial trucks can read and understand our traffic signs and law enforcement safety instructions with proficiency, revokes CDLs issued without the proficiency proven and cracks down on drivers still operating without a valid CDL,” said Pressel. “Non-domiciled CDL drivers are the biggest threat to Indiana roads and with the new penalty of a level 6 felony and $5,000 fine for the non-licensed driver and $50,000 fine for the owner of the trucking company employing the non-licensed driver, we will be the first state to take action against dangerous and illegal drivers.”

Pressel testified before the Homeland Security and Transportation Committee on February 17.

“If you have a commercial and a CDL that you need to be responsible and the company that you’re working for is culpable,” said Pressel. “They need to be responsible as well."

Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, raised a concern about the amendment.

“Is that a little too harsh?” said Ford. “Is there a way we can make the point but not tack on a felony to somebody? "

“I think we need to send a really strong message that this is unacceptable,” said Pressel. “You are breaking the law."

The Indiana Motor Truck Association testified in favor of the measure.

“We have been ravaged by a lot of bad activity,” said Gary Langston, president at the Indiana Motor Truck Association. “These people are knowingly getting these CDLs. States like California and New York and some other states are handing these out like they’re in a Pez dispenser."

The bill passed out of committee.

Governor Mike Braun announced Monday he’s completed an audit of Indiana’s non-domiciled CDLs, which are licenses intended for people with legal status who are not permanent residents.

WRTV Investigates has requested the results of the audit, and we are still waiting to hear back.

The state says it has started to remove hundreds of illegally licensed drivers from the road.

"As the Crossroads of America, Indiana must do all we can to ensure our roads are safe," said Gov. Braun. "In addition to strengthening our CDL licensing process, Indiana will revoke the CDLs of drivers who are illegal immigrants and penalize companies who employ them. Through strong enforcement, we will keep our roads and highways safe."

Rep. Pressel said in a news release, “non-domiciled CDL drivers are the biggest threat to Indiana roads.”

A non-domiciled CDL is issued to an individual who does not reside in the state or country issuing the CDL.

WRTV Investigates has requested statistics on the number of crashes or deaths caused by non-domiciled CDL drivers and we are still waiting to hear back.

In December, WRTV Investigates filed a public records request with the Indiana BMV for the number of non-domiciled CDL drivers in Indiana.

We are still waiting on those records.

WRTV Investigates spoke with Steve Gold, the former CEO of 160 Driving Academy, which operates across Indiana.

"This is not a red state, blue state thing,” said Gold. “This is a safety issue. They're putting you and me at risk on the highway."

Gold said Indiana also needs to add more stringent rules for truck driving schools.

“A lot of states are putting more stringent rules on CDL training schools than we’ve ever seen in a long time,” said Gold. “So that’s one thing we could add to that bill that would ensure safer drivers.”

Gold said it’s crucial for semi-truck drivers to speak and read English.

“They’ve got to read the signs,” said Gold. “You’re letting the states who are saying ‘oh yeah test in another language, get them a CDL as fast as possible’.”

WRTV Investigates has been tracking issues related to CDLs for months, including drivers who are in the U.S. legally.

Corporal Blake Reynolds was killed in November when police say a semi-truck driver lost control and hit Reynolds while he helped a stranded motorist.

WRTV Investigates used public records from multiple states and found the following in semi-truck driver Teddy Johnson’s driving record from 2004 to present:



8 speeding tickets, some for excessive speeds

6 license suspensions, including for Failure to Appear for a driver safety program and Failure to Appear on a speeding infraction

3 violations for driving without a license

2 violations for unsafe lane movement

"That man shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of a truck,” said Bruce Reynolds, father of Cpl. Reynolds. “He had a horrible driving record. So why is he behind that vehicle? "

WRTV Investigates is tracking legislation related to CDLs.

House Bill 1200 now heads to the full legislature, and if it passes, it will head to the Governor’s desk for approval.

