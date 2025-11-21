Senator's business receives bomb threat as attacks on Indiana lawmakers escalate

HUNTINGTON – A bomb threat targeting State Sen. Andy Zay's business marks the latest escalation in intimidation against Indiana lawmakers, bringing the total number of affected senators to at least six.

Zay (R-Huntington) confirmed Friday that his Huntington business received a bomb threat Thursday, adding to a pattern of swatting attacks and threats targeting state legislators this week.

"Yesterday, my business in Huntington was targeted with a bomb threat, which is part of the recent troubling pattern against lawmakers in Indiana," Zay said in a statement. "It's unfortunate that my family and I continue to be threatened for my work as a public servant and state senator."

The bomb threat represents an escalation from the incidents that have targeted at least five other senators: Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette), Dan Dernulc (R-Highland), Greg Goode, Rick Niemeyer and Kyle Walker. Walker clarified his situation involved direct threats of violence rather than swatting.

Walker released a statement saying "attempts have been made to intimidate me and threaten violence at my home" and praised law enforcement's efforts to identify those responsible.

The attacks began Sunday evening when Sen. Greg Goode was swatted, hours after being publicly criticized by President Trump over redistricting opposition.

Deery's West Lafayette home was targeted Thursday morning with a false domestic abuse report designed to prompt a large police response. Dernulc and Niemeyer were both targeted in separate swatting incidents Wednesday.

Indiana State Police confirmed they are investigating multiple incidents targeting General Assembly members, describing the situation as dangerous and illegal.

"Our goal is to seek criminal prosecution against those involved, to the fullest extent allowed by law," ISP said in a statement.

WATCH | ISP Captain Ron Galaviz dives into the investigation with WRTV's Nicole Griffin