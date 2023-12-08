Watch Now
Seven indicted in connection with dog fighting, drug trafficking ring in central Indiana

Shea Goodpaster/WRTV<br/>
An official removes a dog from a home in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Agents from the FBI, DEA and others served search warrants at this home and other locations in Indianapolis and Muncie.<br/>
Posted at 10:39 AM, Dec 08, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people have been federally indicted in connection with an ongoing investigation into a dog fighting ring and drug trafficking in central Indiana.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, the following people were charged with Conspiracy to engage in an Animal Fighting Venture:

  • Ryan Hicks, 37
  • Willie Lee, 47
  • Marven Carswell, 71
  • Ernest Young, 49
  • Brent Hutchinson, 43
  • Robert Hamer, 41
  • Daymond Mason, 49

The arrests are on the heels of a series of search warrants executed in Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie on Wednesday.

According to previous reporting, police said the warrants were a part of larger operation to take guns and illicit drugs off the streets, along with targeting animal abuse.

One of the warrants was at a home near 32nd and Keystone on Indy's northeast side. WRTV's cameras caught multiple dogs been taken out of the home.

The recent arrests are a continuation of the September indictments of 21 people in Indianapolis, according to the U.S Attorney's Office. The 21 individuals were charged for alleged trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine; money laundering; illegally possessing firearms; and dog fighting.

Federal agents also seized 12 firearms; significant quantities of controlled substances; over $42,075 in cash; dog fighting paraphernalia; and approximately 75 dogs

If convicted, each defendant charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture faces up to 5 years in federal prison

