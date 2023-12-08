Seven indicted in connection with dog fighting, drug trafficking ring in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people have been federally indicted in connection with an ongoing investigation into a dog fighting ring and drug trafficking in central Indiana.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, the following people were charged with Conspiracy to engage in an Animal Fighting Venture:



Ryan Hicks, 37

Willie Lee, 47

Marven Carswell, 71

Ernest Young, 49

Brent Hutchinson, 43

Robert Hamer, 41

Daymond Mason, 49

The arrests are on the heels of a series of search warrants executed in Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie on Wednesday.

According to previous reporting, police said the warrants were a part of larger operation to take guns and illicit drugs off the streets, along with targeting animal abuse.

One of the warrants was at a home near 32nd and Keystone on Indy's northeast side. WRTV's cameras caught multiple dogs been taken out of the home.

The recent arrests are a continuation of the September indictments of 21 people in Indianapolis, according to the U.S Attorney's Office. The 21 individuals were charged for alleged trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine; money laundering; illegally possessing firearms; and dog fighting.

Federal agents also seized 12 firearms; significant quantities of controlled substances; over $42,075 in cash; dog fighting paraphernalia; and approximately 75 dogs

If convicted, each defendant charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture faces up to 5 years in federal prison

