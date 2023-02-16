Shattered windows and broken glass – multiple northeast side businesses vandalized over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Several businesses on Indy’s northeast side are cleaning up after a string of vandalism left hundreds of dollars in damages.

“We already heard that there were other break-ins happening – the Starbucks got hit first and the Donatos got hit — on their bigger glasses,” Juan Santiago, Kitchen Manager at Caplinger’s Fresh Catch, said.

It happened near 75th and Shadeland over the weekend. Broken windows and shattered glass marked the outside of the restaurant.

“I believe they also took our tip jar for the staff in the back,” Santiago said.

Santiago said this was the first time something like this has ever happened in his time at the restaurant. He said he found a brick inside the restaurant.

Next door, staff at Donatos tell WRTV they believe a rock was thrown through the drive through window and multiple open drawers were found inside.

“I found out a little bit ago before I got on this call that there was a second story window busted out at 65th and Shadeland last night so it’s been a rough start to the year,” Joe Garrison said.

Garrison co-founded The North Shadeland Alliance in early 2020. The goal is to help bring peace to the neighborhood.

“We opened that IMPD substation which has done a ton to reduce crime in that in that corner of 75th and Shadeland,” Garrison said.

North Shadeland Alliance teamed up with Reverend Charles Harrison, board president at the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

Santiago hopes that he doesn’t see crime like this in the area again.

“This is like home. if you live around this area, this is your home – you wouldn’t want somebody coming to your house and destroying your stuff,” Santiago said.